Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Considered week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels is week-to-week with left knee patella tendinopathy and a bone bruise, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com.
Including Monday's game versus Dallas, McDaniels is likely to miss at least Minnesota's next four contests with this timeline for a return. His absence should allow Kyle Anderson to play a fairly significant role in the frontcourt for the time being, with Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland also being candidates for an expanded role.
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