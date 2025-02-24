McDaniels contributed 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 loss to the Thunder.

Minnesota is very shorthanded these days with Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (neck) all battling injuries. McDaniels has been logging a ton of minutes as a result, and his usage is up as well. Over his last five games, McDaniels has produced averages of 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.