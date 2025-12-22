default-cbs-image
McDaniels (oblique) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

McDaniels left Sunday's game early and is dealing with a left oblique contusion. The questionable tag suggests that he'll be day-to-day going forward. Naz Reid could take on a larger role for Minnesota if McDaniels can't give it a go.

