Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (oblique) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
McDaniels left Sunday's game early and is dealing with a left oblique contusion. The questionable tag suggests that he'll be day-to-day going forward. Naz Reid could take on a larger role for Minnesota if McDaniels can't give it a go.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Exits with hip injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Productive in loss to Grizz•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Tallies 21 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Hits for team-high 27 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Fills box score in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Rips away four steals in loss•