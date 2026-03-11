Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Quiet outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels registered six points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.
This was a dud by McDaniels' standards, but his fantasy managers can just chalk it up to an off night. Overall this season, McDaniels holds averages of 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Chips in 16 in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Big night at both ends of court•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Having best year as a scorer•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: All-around production in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Held in check•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Strikes for 19 in Wednesday's win•