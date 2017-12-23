Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Will be recalled Saturday
Patton will be recalled from the G-League following the team's contest Saturday and is expected to be with the Timberwolves for the next two or three games, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Patton has yet to play at the NBA level, but has taken the court five times in the G-League. There, in Iowa, he's averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 17.1 minutes per contest.
