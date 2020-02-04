Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Holding down rotation spot
Martin played 20 minutes off the bench and recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.
After a two-and-a-half-week stint with the G League's Iowa Wolves, Martin rejoined the parent club last week and has seized a rotation spot right away. The two-way rookie has knocked down exactly half of his shots while playing at least 16 minutes in the last three games, essentially filling in for the injured Allen Crabbe (kneecap) on the second unit. The rookie out of Butler even cut into backup wing Keita Bates-Diop's playing time Monday, with the five minutes Bates-Diop received representing his lowest total since Dec. 11.
