Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said Monday that Brogdon (elbow) has increased his workload in workouts and is trending in the right direction, but the veteran guard is without a clear target date for his return to game action, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Billups didn't go into many details regarding what exactly constitutes Brogdon increasing his workload, so it's unclear if the 31-year-old is actually ready to take part in practice or if he's restricted to individual activities at this stage. Whatever the case, Brogdon's return doesn't appear to be imminent, and the non-contending Trail Blazers don't have much incentive to rush a veteran who likely isn't part of their long-term nucleus. Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton should continue to benefit from heightened roles in the backcourt in the absence of Brogdon, who hasn't played since March 2 due to right elbow tendinitis.