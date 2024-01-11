Watch Now:

Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to rest purposes.

Brogdon wasn't on the Trail Blazers' initial injury report for Friday, but he was ruled out just over an hour before tipoff and will rest for the first half of a back-to-back set. Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe could see additional run against the Thunder.

