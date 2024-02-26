The Trail Blazers announced Monday that Brogdon (elbow) is making good progress in his recovery and will continue to ramp up with an anticipated return to action.

Brogdon hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to right elbow tendinitis. While the Trail Blazers' latest update suggests that Brogdon is on the mend, the team doesn't offer up any sort of concrete timeline for his return. Until he's been confirmed to have resumed practicing in some fashion, Brogdon can probably be viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day. He looks unlikely to play in any of the Trail Blazers' three games this week.