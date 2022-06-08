Iguodala (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala missed Sunday's Game 2 victory due to right knee inflammation, but he'll be back in the Warriors' rotation Wednesday for just his second appearance since April 24. He contributed seven points and three assists across 12 minutes of action in Game 1, and he could have a similar workload in Game 3 as long as the knee issue doesn't flare up.