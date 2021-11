Iguodala (knee) will travel with the Warriors for their upcoming two-game road trip following Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers but is not expected to play, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala has attempting to get over some swelling in his knees. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors look like they will err on the side of caution with the veteran wing. His earliest potential return figures to come Friday versus the Suns.