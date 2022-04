Iguodala (neck) will be re-evaluated in one week, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala's persistent neck issue will cause him to be sidelined for at least a week. Iguodala was averaging 14.0 minutes per game in the Round 1 series against the Nuggets. Those minutes will now presumably be replaced by some combination of Otto Porter, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica.