Iguodala (knee) is questionable for Thursday's NBA Finals Game 6 against Boston.

Iguodala has been available for every game of the NBA Finals thus far with the exception of Game 2, but it's unclear if he'll see the floor in Game 6 with the Warriors looking to secure another championship Thursday. If he's ultimately available despite the right knee inflammation he's dealing with, he isn't likely to be featured in the rotation unless another reserve goes down with an injury.