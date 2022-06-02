Iguodala (neck) has been cleared to play in Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

As anticipated, Iguodala will be available for the first time since Game 4 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Nuggets. The veteran, and 2015 Finals MVP, has only appeared in 34 total games this season, but as long as he can stay healthy, he figures to play a small but key role off the bench for coach Steve Kerr.