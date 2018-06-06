Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be game-time call
Iguodala (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The veteran has been trending in the right direction since sitting out Sunday's Game 2, and coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday morning that Iguodala will have a "good chance" to take the court. The 34-year-old hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, when he played 27 minutes before sustaining a bone bruise on his left knee. Look for a more definitive status update closer to the 9:00 PM ET tip.
