Green will not play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with an infection in his lower right leg.

Green will miss a sixth straight game, however, this is the first time he has been listed on the injury report for the infection. He had missed each of the previous five games with an illness, so it is unclear how or when he picked up the injury. Regardless, James Wiseman and Anthony Lamb will continue to see expanded roles without Green. His next chance to play will come Monday against Atlanta.