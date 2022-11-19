Green (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Green was a late addition to the injury report due to a wrist injury and was deemed questionable, but the backup big man will still be available Friday. Across 12 appearances, Green has averaged 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.
