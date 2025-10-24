Kuminga provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Kuminga's role in the starting lineup will be key to Golden State's success this season, but the fifth-year pro needs to demonstrate more consistency and realize his upside potential. The Warriors finally got him under contact in camp, and this season could be his last opportunity if he doesn't step up. His near double-double in the first game of the season was a positive step, but he needs to maintain solid point and rebound results to maximize his fantasy worthiness.