Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Gets starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Draymond Green (foot) is sitting out, and Jimmy Butler (knee) remains out as well. The Warriors are missing a lot of firepower Saturday, creating a big opportunity for Kuminga to step up.
