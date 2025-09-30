Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract with the Warriors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Following a long-lasting negotiation process, Kuminga is set to rejoin the Warriors on a new deal that includes a second-year team option. The 22-year-old forward appeared in a career-low 47 regular-season games (10 starts) in the 2024-25 season due largely to a sprained right ankle he sustained in January. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting a career-worst 45.4 percent from the field across 24.3 minutes per game. The 2021 No. 7 overall pick is likely to provide a spark off the bench but could step into the starting lineup if injuries arise in the frontcourt.