Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Tracking to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga rolled his ankle during Tuesday's preseason contest and sat out the Warriors' final exhibition Friday, but head coach Steve Kerr indicated that the 23-year-old should be ready for the regular-season opener. The 2021 first-round pick averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 regular-season appearances (10 starts) last season and will look to build on that with a strong 2025-26 campaign after a drawn-out contract saga this offseason.
