Kuminga (foot) is out for Friday's game versus the Spurs.
Kuminga has yet to be re-evaluated since the Warriors ruled him out for a week with a right foot sprain. The second-year forward will miss his fifth straight game Friday. Fantasy managers will need to wait for an update from the team to determine his return timetable.
