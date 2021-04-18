Toscano-Anderson was diagnosed with a concussion after Saturday's loss to the Celtics.
The 28-year-old suffered the concussion when he flipped over the scorer's table saving a ball from going out of bounds, and he also required some stitches for a head laceration. Toscano-Anderson will need to clear the league's concussion protocols before returning to action for Golden State.
