Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Thursday against Bucks
McCaw will start at shooting guard Thursday against the Bucks, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
With Klay Thompson (thumb) still on the mend, McCaw get the start, his tenth of the season. As a starter this season, McCaw has averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds just under 27 minutes per contest. Nick Young, who has struggled at times filling in for Thompson, will come off the bench Thursday night and will likely see a slight decrease in minutes as a result.
