Wright finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over five minutes during Monday's 146-128 loss to the 76ers.

Wright entered Monday's contest averaging 19.0 minutes per game, but he was phased out of the rotation against Philadelphia. Wright has credibility as a streamer for steals, but it will likely take an injury to Washington's backcourt or a trade to put him in a role with worthwhile minutes.