George registered 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to Atlanta.

George was one of Washington's most effective offensive players, shooting 71.4 percent from the field while finishing one point shy of Anthony Davis for the team lead. The young forward also paced the Wizards with seven assists, though he committed four turnovers and failed to record a defensive statistic. His substantial playing time and expanding offensive responsibilities remain encouraging for his fantasy outlook.