Head coach Brian Keefe told reporters that George -- who will not play Sunday against the Timberwolves due to a left hip flexor strain -- is doing some on-court work but does not have a clear timeline for a return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

George's absence Sunday marks the fifth consecutive game he'll miss due to a hip injury. The lack of a recovery timeline is of concern, but his prolonged absence means Tre Johnson should remain in the Wizards' starting lineup for as long as the former is sidelined. As a starter in Washington's last four games, Johnson has averaged 16.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 26.8 minutes per game.