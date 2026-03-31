Wizards' Kyshawn George: Not yet ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (elbow) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
George has been sidelined since March 2 due to a Grade 2 distal UCL tear in his left elbow. The team has yet to provide much of an update on his timeline for a return, and there doesn't seem to be much sense in rushing him back for the final few games of the regular season. George can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game in Miami until further notice.
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