Wizards' Kyshawn George: Option picked up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Wizards exercised their 2026-27 team option for George on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
George's option was for $3.11 million, and there was never any doubt here. The second-year forward has gotten off to a monster start to the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.5 blocks and 3.5 three-pointers.
