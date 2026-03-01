Wizards' Kyshawn George: Questionable against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee contusion.
George has been in and out of the lineup of late as he continues to nurse a left knee injury. He was limited to just 15 during Saturday's loss to the Raptors and is officially listed as questionable for Monday's contest. If he is unable to go, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley could see increased minutes.
