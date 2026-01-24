Wizards' Kyshawn George: Quickly returns to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (ankle) returned to the bench during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
George briefly left Saturday's contest after appearing to tweak his left ankle. He's back on the bench after being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room and appears to be available to return.
