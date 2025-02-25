Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Brogdon will miss a fourth straight game Wednesdays for the Wizards as he continues to deal wit ha sprained left ankle. The veteran guard's next opportunity to get back on the floor for Washington will be Saturday against the Hornets in Charlotte.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out Monday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Absent once again•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for Friday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Likely to miss Friday's game•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Leaves early with ankle sprain•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Departs game with injury•