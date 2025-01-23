site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out for Thursday
Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Brogdon will miss his 10th straight game due to his foot injury. The Wizards will likely continue to turn to Kyshawn George and Carlton Carrington to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
