Cheatham racked up 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Vipers.

Cheatham continues to look active on both ends of the court and remains a legit double-double threat every time he steps on the court for the Squadron. That said, his numbers have taken a step in the wrong direction of late. He's failed to reach the 15-point mark in each of his last four appearances and has only recorded two double-doubles across eight games to date.