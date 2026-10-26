McCaffrey is dealing with a mild hamstring strain rather than a quadriceps injury, and the 49ers believe he'll be ready following the team's Week 8 bye, David Lombardi of SF Standard reports.

After McCaffrey briefly exited Sunday's loss to Atlanta with what had been described as a thigh issue, this update offers more clarity on the injury and a favorable outlook. The timing of the 49ers' bye gives the veteran running back added recovery time ahead of their next game in Week 9 versus the Raiders, though his practice status will still be worth monitoring once San Francisco returns to work. Kaelon Black will be a priority add off waivers considering CMC's injury history.