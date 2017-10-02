Dumervil recorded two sacks in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. They were his only tackles on the day.

The veteran pass rusher was only on the field for 33 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but he made them count, getting to Carson Palmer twice and reaching the impressive milestone of 100 sacks over his nine-year career. Dumervil will continue to be used exclusively as a pass-rush specialist, limiting his tackle total -- and in turn -- his IDP value going forward.