Dumervil announced his intent to retire, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

The Louisville product's career began in Denver after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, Dumervil has racked up 105.5 career sacks, 63.5 of those coming while playing for the Broncos. Following six seasons with Denver, Dumervil also made a four-year stop in Baltimore before spending his final season in the Bay Area.

