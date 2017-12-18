Kittle caught four passes (five targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.

This was arguably the rookie's second-best performance of the season. Fantasy owners should be wary of the production as Kittle is still clearly second on the tight end depth chart, as evidenced by his 28 snaps compared to Garrett Celek's 46. Celek also outclassed Kittle in terms of production with 63 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. The Jaguars are the fourth-stingiest defense against opposing tight ends, so Kittle shouldn't be considered a standard-league option next week.