Evans (hip) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Brooke Evans of the 49ers' official site reports.

Evans managed just one limited session (Friday) during Week 3 prep due to a hip injury, but there wasn't much doubt that he'd be able to play through it Sunday, which now has been confirmed. In a 49ers receiving corps that seemingly loses one player per week -- Demarcus Robinson (high ankle sprain) joined Christian Kirk (calf), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) on IR on Saturday -- Evans is the unquestioned top wide receiver available to QB Brock Purdy, a role which so far has yielded a 9-103-1 line on 10 targets through two games with his new team.