Andre Ellington: Still looking for team

Ellington, an unrestricted free agent, believes he's in the best physical shape since his rookie year, David Shelton of The Charleston Post Courier reports.

The 29-year-old has spent much of his career battling injuries, though he's still managed to play at least 10 games in each of his five NFL seasons. Likely just a pass-catching specialist at this point in his career, Ellington is hoping for a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp. The free-agent market hasn't been friendly to passing-down backs, with Charles Sims settling for $200,000 guaranteed while Shane Vereen and Lance Dunbar also remain unsigned.