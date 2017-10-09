Play

Bryant was released by the Lions on Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The Lions don't seem keen on giving Bryant yet another chance to stay clean after the talented defensive end accrued three drug-related offenses in two years. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if another team takes a chance on him given his upside as a situational pass rusher.

