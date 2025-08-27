Estime is in line to sign with the Eagles' practice squad, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Estime was embedded in a battle for a roster spot in a crowded Broncos backfield this summer and lost out to J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie. After getting cut Tuesday, Estime cleared waivers one day later and quickly found a new home. He'll now be in reserve in the event Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley or AJ Dillon need to miss time for any reason.