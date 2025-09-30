Austin Trammell: Lands back on practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell reverted to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Trammell was elevated ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup against San Francisco but didn't get into the game. His opportunity came as a result of Dyami Brown (shoulder) missing the contest. If Brown is sidelined again in Week 5, Trammell could get another gameday opportunity, but he doesn't seem likely to play a major role.
