Bears' Anthony Miller: Exits game with shoulder issue
Miller was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his first-quarter exit from the contest, Miller was not targeted. Next up for the team's targets with Allen Robinson (ribs) out are the likes of Taylor Gabriel, Josh Bellamy, Kevin White and Javon Wims
