Miller hauled in five of six targets for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Miller enjoyed a breakout day at the expense of a Lions secondary missing Darius Slay (knee), posting his first 100-yard receiving day as a pro. Miller impressively broke a tackle on his 45-yard touchdown reception, which was his fourth of the campaign. The 24-year-old notably outpaced Taylor Gabriel in targets by three Sunday, a sign that he could be transitioning into an official No. 2 receiver role. Miller will look to put together another strong effort against the Vikings in a Week 11 divisional clash.