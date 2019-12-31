Bears' Anthony Miller: Gets shoulder surgery again
The Bears announced Tuesday that Miller underwent surgery to address the left shoulder injury he suffered in the team's Week 17 win over the Vikings, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Miller picked up the injury while returning a kickoff, finishing the season finale with one catch for five yards. While Miller is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp, it's somewhat disconcerting that he's now required a pair of procedures on the same shoulder following both of his first two NFL seasons. Assuming the 2018 second-round pick bounces back from his latest surgery as anticipated, however, he should retain a regular role in three-receiver sets for the Bears during the upcoming season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...