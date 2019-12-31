The Bears announced Tuesday that Miller underwent surgery to address the left shoulder injury he suffered in the team's Week 17 win over the Vikings, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Miller picked up the injury while returning a kickoff, finishing the season finale with one catch for five yards. While Miller is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp, it's somewhat disconcerting that he's now required a pair of procedures on the same shoulder following both of his first two NFL seasons. Assuming the 2018 second-round pick bounces back from his latest surgery as anticipated, however, he should retain a regular role in three-receiver sets for the Bears during the upcoming season.