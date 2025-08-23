Williams completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown while taking two carries for 18 yards in Friday's 29-27 preseason win over Kansas City.

Williams carried the momentum over from his impressive preseason debut into Friday's exhibition finale where he dialed up Rome Odunze for a touchdown late in the first half. Chicago's offense sputtered out of the gates with a pair of punts, but Williams was unfazed and finished with another encouraging performance with Week 1 just around the corner. Expectations will be high for Williams when his sophomore season officially kicks off on Sept. 8 after the organization signed the hottest head coaching free agent and surrounded the signal-caller with a talented supporting cast.