Williams completed 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards and an interception in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens. He added 24 rushing yards on three carries.

The second-year quarterback was able to move the ball early, but Williams' inability to get the ball into the end zone eventually cost the Bears after their first two drives ended in field goals. It's the second straight game in which he's failed to produce a TD, and both came against what were statistically poor defenses in New Orleans and Baltimore. Williams will try to get back on track against another vulnerable unit in Week 9 as Chicago faces a Cincinnati defense that that just squandered a late lead and handed Justin Fields and the Jets their first win of the season.