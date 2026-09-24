Williams (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated practice report.

Williams didn't take part in Wednesday's unofficial practice and then wouldn't have taken part one day later if the Bears had held a session. Backup QB Tyson Bagent had the same listing as Williams on Thursday, meaning Case Keenum remains the sole healthy and available signal-caller on the active roster. Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings, and it remains to be seen if he has any chance to play Monday against the Eagles.