Williams completed 17 of 36 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding five carries for 13 yards in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

As his numbers indicate, Williams put together a forgettable fantasy effort that saw him average just 4.3 yards per attempt and finish with a QB rating of 56.9. The 2024 first overall pick leaned heavily on a ground attack that repeatedly knifed through the Eagles defense and a gritty performance from his own team's unit against Philadelphia's offense. Williams connected with Cole Kmet from 28 yards out with just over six minutes remaining in the contest, and his late third-quarter pick was nullified by a Jalen Hurts fumble on a Tush Push attempt four plays later. Williams did see a four-game interception-less streak snapped with the miscue and has thrown for under 200 yards in two of the last three games, but at 9-3, the Bears head into a critical road clash with the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7 with plenty of momentum.